Come out and golf with us! To find out more about sponsorship or golf contact cleo.howe@tepf.ca

2019 Tournament Sponsor:

golf course

2019 Legends for Learners Charity Golf Tournament

DATE: 
August 12, 2019
COURSE: 
Valley Ridge Golf Course
Early Bird Registration – Save $50/Player by purchasing before June 1, 2019.  Prices below include Mulligans and Games Package(s)
Registration Fee

There are a number of ways to get involved, including sponsorships, cash donations, and contributions to our live and silent auctions. Contact TEPF for more information.

TEPF’s accomplishments over the past 25 years would not have been possible without the 100’s of businesses and community partners committed to our cause, our more than 100 volunteers, our six Alberta school district partners, their teachers and the 200,000 students we serve.

Thank you to all of you in the community who support our event
and the work we do!

  • Axia
  • Big Fish Staffing
  • Grand Slam Golf Academy
  • Edges
  • Tower Chrysler
  • Sheraton Eau Claire
  • Secure Energy
  • Local 8th Avenue
  • Investors Group
  • JWN Energy
  • Bookers
  • Boston Pizza
  • building trades of alberta
  • calgary flames foundation
  • Calgary Sun
  • ClearStream
  • Conoco Phillips
  • ctv
  • Data Communications Management
  • Flames Foundation
  • GPMC
  • Impact
  • Investors Group
  • Iron Workers 725
  • Mackie Wealth Group
  • Minimelts
  • Morgex Insurance
  • Newswire
  • Owen Hart Foundation
  • Spolumbos
  • the newswire
  • UA Local 496
  • valley ridge
  • Volker Stevin