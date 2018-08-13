Message from the

Links & Legends Chairs

We are thrilled to be Chairing the 17th Annual Links and Legends Charity Golf tournament in support of over 700,000 students in Alberta. This premier fundraiser has raised over $1.5 million over the past 16 years and we plan to make this year’s event better than ever.

The tournament, being held at Valley Ridge Golf Course on August 13th, 2018, is shaping up to be one of the best ever. Our organizing committee is busy gathering Legends, such as Canadian Olympians (NHL/CFL) players and alumni, and media celebrities such as Peter Maher to golf with each foursome. We are also planning fun hole activities, several food holes, and remarkable silent and live auction items and prizes!

We are so lucky to have incredible sponsors like our Diamond Sponsor, ConocoPhillips and ClearStream Energy who are committed to education . This tournament is TEPFs only fundraiser and the money raised makes it possible for TEPF to deliver their mandate of opening up possibilities for students to choose their future.

We hope you will join us this year for an extraordinary day on the links while supporting education in Alberta!

Sincerely,