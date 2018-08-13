Message from the
Links & Legends Chairs

We are thrilled to be Chairing the 17th Annual Links and Legends Charity Golf tournament in support of over 700,000 students in Alberta. This premier fundraiser has raised over $1.5 million over the past 16 years and we plan to make this year’s event better than ever.

The tournament, being held at Valley Ridge Golf Course on August 13th, 2018, is shaping up to be one of the best ever. Our organizing committee is busy gathering Legends, such as  Canadian Olympians (NHL/CFL) players and alumni, and media celebrities such as Peter Maher to golf with each foursome. We are also planning fun hole activities, several food holes, and remarkable silent and live auction items and prizes!

We are so lucky to have incredible sponsors like our Diamond Sponsor, ConocoPhillips and ClearStream Energy who are committed to education . This tournament is TEPFs only fundraiser and the money raised makes it possible for TEPF to deliver their mandate of opening up possibilities for students to choose their future.

We hope you will join us this year for an extraordinary day on the links while supporting education in Alberta!

Sincerely,

Kym Fawcett
Links & Legends Chair

Bill Whitelaw
Links & Legends Honorary Chair

golf course

This Year’s Links & Legends Tournament

DATE:
Monday, August 13, 2018
COURSE:
Valley Ridge Golf Course

To register for the tournament, please email a completed 2018 Golfer Registration form to cleo.howe@tepf.ca and pay your registration fee below. If you have any questions, please contact Cleo Howe.


Registration Fee



There are a number of ways to get involved, including sponsorships, cash donations, and contributions to our live and silent auctions. Contact TEPF for more information.

TEPF’s accomplishments over the past 25 years would not have been possible without the 100’s of businesses and community partners committed to our cause, our more than 100 volunteers, our six Alberta school district partners, their teachers and the 200,000 students we serve.

Thank you to all of you in the community who support our event
and the work we do!

  • Conoco Phillips
  • AECOM
  • building trades of alberta
  • calgary flames foundation
  • ctv
  • pcl
  • the newswire
  • valley ridge
  • west canadian
  • Flames Foundation
  • Data Communications Management
  • Birdies for Kids
  • ClearStream
  • Big Chief
  • Bookers
  • Calgary Sun
  • OVERTIME
  • Quinn Well Control
  • Spruce Meadows
  • Fiasco Gelato
  • Morgex Insurance
  • Investors Group
  • Saltlik Steakhouse
  • Spolumbos
  • Owen Hart Foundation
  • Schlumberger
  • Trico Homes
  • SPUD